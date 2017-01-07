An online petition is circulating in Sudbury asking for changes to the city's animal control bylaws.

This comes after two dogs in Lively attacked and killed another neighbourhood dog last week.

As of Saturday morning, the two attacking dogs have been seized by the city and are in their care.

The director of the animal shelter Pet Save says she's dealt with these dogs through her shelter before this incident.

"I'd hate to see them destroyed because of the lack of ownership, and they're young dogs," Jill Pessot told CBC News.

"They can be reconditioned. They can be trained. They should be separated, they should be neutered. They should be found proper homes."

Tonka was an eight-year-old norwegian elkhound. He was attacked by two other neighbourhood dogs last week. Tonka's injuries were so severe, his family chose to put him down. (Supplied)

Responsible pet ownership?

Meanwhile, the owners of the dog that was killed say life won't be the same without their family pet.

Kayla Manninen is behind the petition.

"Those dogs were still running around for god knows how long, right. Anything else could have happened."

The city says seizing or euthanizing a dog without the owner's consent can only be done with a warrant from the province.

New amendments for animal control bylaws are set to be passed Tuesday at city council. The bylaw changes focus on what's described as responsible pet ownership.

Those are specific rules about how to take care of an animal.

Pessot says the dogs in question are "lovely," and the problem "really stems back to ownership."

"That's why I like the Responsible Pet ownership coming through," she continued.

"Because it puts the onus on the owners and takes it off the pet. Because it's the old saying that there's no such thing as a bad dog, but a bad owner."

CBC News has reached out to the owners but has received no response.