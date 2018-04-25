Police say an 18-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges after sharing intimate images without consent.

Earlier this month, police were called about the images.

They say the man had previously recorded consensual sexual acts of himself with a young woman. A short time later, police say the man sent the video to a group of friends through the social media program Snapchat.

Police say one of the people who received the video opened it the next day while in the cafeteria of a local post-secondary school.

The 18-year-old has been charged with voyeurism and distribution of intimate images without consent.

He's scheduled to appear in court next month.