On the heels of Health Sciences North's decision to send its dirty scrubs to a provider in Hamilton — cleaning out 38 jobs in the process — the city has now voted to include their paramedic services' laundry in the deal.
In January, council decided to wade into the debate by using city funds to examine the impact of outsourcing jobs.
But even though signing the deal hurts, the city's hands were tied since the two services mix their laundry, according to coun. Mike Jakubo.
"When an outside agency has the power over 90 per cent of one of our local operators and we are only ten per cent, we really cannot do anything," Jakubo said.
Next up: ideas for a northern 'laundry hub'
But coun. Michael Vagnini is still trying to keep the laundry services north. He convinced council on Tuesday evening to support a request to examine options for creating a regional laundry hub in Sudbury.
Lucie St. Louis could lose her job if the plan does not work out.
"There's always hope," Louis said. "It's slim, but it's there because we're getting down to the final hour and we're just going to hope for the best."
Laundry from Health Sciences North and paramedic services is expected to cycle south beginning in April.
