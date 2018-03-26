Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a dirt bike, believed to be responsible for dangerous driving in two separate incidents.

On Saturday, police saw a dirt bike at the intersection of Mabel Avenue and Melvin Avenue. Police say the driver sped off at a high speed and was seen disobeying stop signs.

Officers did not pursue the driver for public safety reasons.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or dirt bike to contact them. (Supplied/Sudbury Police)

Police say they believe this is the same dirt bike that was involved in the Santa Claus Parade incident in November 2017.

At that time, a dirt bike drove through the parade route at a high speed.

Police ask anyone with information on the bike or the driver to contact them.