A provincially-funded program that helps people with permanent disabilities manage their own home care has been given another financial boost, and local organizers in Sudbury, Ont. say it helps people take control of their lives.

The Direct Funding program has received $5 million from the province for 2017. The initiative offers training so people can help those with disabilities like multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy or paralysis.

"A lot of our disabled folks across the northeast aren't sick, they just need assistance with their daily activities," said Jennifer Groom, the program lead for the Sudbury-Manitoulin district.

This is the third consecutive year the province has given $5 million to the program, Groom said, adding that she hopes to use the money to sign up more people.

Regional co-ordinators can access the funding as needed. Groom said more than 20 people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin areas are part of the initiative, meaning they manage and hire their own home care for tasks like cooking, transportation or housekeeping.

Groom said the program allows more people living in rural areas get consistent and local help.

"They have a hard time getting delivered services in some areas," she said.

"This way, because you don't have to be certified [personal support workers], you can hire someone in your neighbourhood and train them to help you with your daily needs."

Groom said she's been able to sign up six more people in the past five months, but is trying to further expand the program in northeastern Ontario.