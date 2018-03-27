The federal government has deemed the birth of the Dionne Quintuplets an event of national historical significance.

The story of the northern Ontario sisters is among 12 events, people or places given the designation Tuesday.

The government says the birth and survival of "five identical, premature and undersized" babies was an unprecedented event that drew international attention.

The quintuplets remain a source of fascination in some quarters, with one grass-roots group mounting a year-long campaign to preserve the sisters' childhood home in North Bay, Ont.

The campaign succeeded, and the log cabin was successfully relocated to the North Bay waterfront in November of last year.

Family spokesman Carlo Tarini says the museum will likely open its doors in July or August.