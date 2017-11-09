The birth home of the Dionne quintuplets will be moved to its new location in downtown North Bay later this month.

The historical building currently sits along the busy Highway 17 in the city.

Ed Valenti, the president of the Dionne Quints Heritage Board, says the move is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19 to Oak Street downtown.

The building will be moved in three parts, including the main level, the roof and the porch. The land the building currently sits on beside Highway 17 has been sold to a developer.

Valenti says construction of the foundation at the new site is mostly completed.

This will be the second move for the historical home, as it was originally in Corbeil but moved to North Bay in the 1980s.

Valenti says the Dionne homestead is expected to reopen to the public next May.