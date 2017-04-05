The Dionne Quintuplets home is staying in North Bay.

City council voted 7-3 last night to keep the historic log cabin where the five sisters were born, and move it to the waterfront near to the North Bay Museum.

It was operated as a museum for decades, but closed two years ago. The land the building currently sits on beside Highway 17 has been sold to a developer.

The city did have a plan to give the house to a group trying to start a pioneer village in Strong Township near Sundridge, Ont., but that sparked a community lobbying effort led by North Bay man Jeff Fournier, who founded the Friends of the Dionne Home Museum.

In January, council voted to move the home, but thanks to procedural details, Fournier and his group were able to cement their plans and convince the city to give them a chance to save the structure.

"I have heard far too often over the last several months that there is no use in making waves or trying to change city hall because they have already made up their minds about things," Fournier told city council Tuesday night.

"I say phooey to that. Because people do change their minds and most people, eventually, do the right thing."

The cost of relocating the Dionne house is expected to run about $150,000.