Mining company, Detour Gold has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured in an incident in northern Ontario.

The case was before the court this week in Cochrane.

It's in connection to a workplace accident that happened in August 2014 at the Detour Lake Gold mine site, 185 kilometres northeast of Cochrane.

The Ministry of Labour says a worker was reversing a dump truck, which was hauling rocks, when the truck went over the open side of a haulage road.

Court heard that the accident happened around 4 a.m., when there was heavy fog in the area, which had caused reduced visibility.

The ministry says the vehicle fell and flipped onto its roof. The worker suffered critical injuries.

Detour Gold was charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, with failing to take every precaution reasonable under the circumstances for the protection of a worker.

At the sentencing this week, the company was fined $70,000 for failing to take the reasonable precaution of providing a suitable protective barrier along the open side of a haulage road.