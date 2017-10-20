The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says Detour Gold Corporation has pleaded guilty to harvesting Crown timber without a licence.

In December 2014, the company applied for a forest resource licence to harvest 159 hectares of Crown forest near Cochrane.

During a review of the licence application, the MNRF says a portion of the harvest area fell outside the boundary previously approved.

Detour Gold was told about the issue, and also informed that a subsequent environmental assessment would need to be done before any harvesting was done in the area.

The MNRF says between March and September of 2015, a local forestry contractor hired by Detour harvested 61 hectares without a forest resource licence.

The company was fined $62,500. The case was heard in court in Cochrane earlier this month.