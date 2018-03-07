A Kashechewan First Nation mother of three has shared disturbing images of the living conditions in her family's home, including walls that appear to be covered with black mould.

Destiny Wynne gave the CBC permission to share the pictures she posted on Facebook earlier this week.

She says she's tried to clean the mould repeatedly, but with no success.

Mouldy conditions in her house are affecting the health of her family, Wynne says. Each of her children get sick nearly every month, with one of them routinely suffering from respiratory infections.

30-year-old house plagued by mold

In a post describing the situation, Wynne says she shares the house with her husband and children, including a newborn, a three-year-old and a six-year-old.

Also living in the 30-year-old home, she explains, are her parents, and her 17- and 11-year-old siblings.

"It's so embarrassing when people come in and say 'Ehh Can't you smell that? I smell mold.' I would almost cry whenever someone would say that," Wynne writes in her post.

Wynne said she's hoping to meet with community leaders next week to address living conditions in some Kashechewan houses.

Sickness regular, mother says

She adds she has nowhere else to go, as all her family members and friends also live in overcrowded houses.

"People in my community are dealing with the same thing but just don't have the courage to speak up. I've had enough, me," she says.

Community facing 'tough time'

"Our community is going through a very tough time right now. I'm planning to go see the Chief and Deputy Chief myself on Monday," Wynne told the CBC.

Chief Leo Friday was out of town on Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.