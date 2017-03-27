After winning the CBC's searchlight award for Canada's best unsigned artist in 2016, Desirée Dawson has seen a lot of the country. More than she would see if she has remained in her hometown of Vancouver.

Dawson told CBC's Morning North that on her national cross-country tour, she elected to take the train.

"I thought, this a beautiful opportunity to embrace Canada. You get to watch the landscapes change," Dawson said.

And the hours spent between stops were put to good use.

"I wrote five songs on the train," she said. "[On tour] you play three sets a day, but then hang out, sleep, and eat."

But the singer-songwriter says that despite the long hours, touring also allows her to touch base with family and friends in places like Sudbury.

"I have lots of family in northern Ontario," Dawson said. "I have aunt, uncles and lots of cousins. Haven't been here since I was a baby."

The thrill of winning the award hasn't worn off, she said, although she's learning about the business side of the industry.

"When you get to certain place in your music, it becomes your business," Dawson said. "Most artists don't want to think about the money aspect, most want to just play music and connect, but money is an exchange, and a lot of people are going to want to think about the money part."

"You have to be careful of the people who just see you as a giant dollar sign."

Instead, she suggests to other aspiring musicians to figure out their "place in the music."

"I still don't know exactly [my place,] but it's about find your sound and sticking with it and knowing what you want to do with it," she said.