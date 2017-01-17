Defence lawyer Robert MacRae will be calling on the last of his witnesses over the next two days in the trial of the only person criminally charged in connection to the fatal 2012 Elliot Lake, Ont., mall collapse.

MacRae is representing discredited engineer Robert Wood, who declared the Algo Centre Mall structurally sound in 2012 just weeks before a portion of its rooftop parking deck caved, and killed 37-year-old Lucie Aylwin and 74-year-old Doloris Perizzolo.

Wood has spent five days in the witness box during his trial answering questions about his 2009 and 2012 inspections of the shopping centre. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The trial adjourned early on Tuesday in Superior Court after one of MacRae's witnesses experienced a flight issue. It is taking place in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where Wood was arrested in 2014.

Wood finished his testimony on Monday. Afterwards, MacRae called engineer Philip Sarvinis from the company Read Jones Christoffersen as his second witness.

Sarvinis was tasked with finding a way to move parking from the rooftop of the Algo Centre Mall in 2010 because of leakage, he told the court, adding that he was not concerned about the steel beam that supported the structure.

Sarvinis also testified at a 2013 independent public inquiry that was launched into the cause of the disaster by the Ontario government.

'No visual signs of structural distress'

Wood was hired by the mall's owner Bob Nazarian one year earlier in 2009 to do his first inspection of the mall after Nazarian received a city order to have the mall examined by a certified engineer and correct deficiencies, such as excessive rust on the parking deck.

Wood concluded in his final report on the mall that the building showed "no visual signs of structural distress."

Wood lost his engineering licence shortly before his last examination after confessing to professional misconduct in regards to an unrelated bridge rehabilitation project, which had errors in Wawa, Ont.