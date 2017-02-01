The defence is expected to finish closing submissions today in the Elliot Lake mall collapse trial.

Former engineer Robert Wood has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal negligence in connection to the roof collapse at the Algo Centre Mall in 2012.

74-year-old Doloris Perizzolo and 37-year-old Lucie Aylwin died mall's roof caved in.

Wood's lawyer Robert MacRae took aim at the mall's owner Bob Nazarian yesterday, saying Nazarian misled Wood by hiding information about continuous leaks.

"I submit it shocking how many engineers and architects were in that mall from the time it was built, and how much of that information was not available," MacRae said.

Nazarian has not been charged, and none of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

Rejean Aylwin, father of Lucie Aylwin, is watching the final days of the court proceedings.

"Well we hope it's going to end pretty soon," he said, "and then when it's all finished we can make a closure. Now everytime we go somewhere it's always memories come back and everything's coming back."