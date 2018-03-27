OPP investigate after deceased man found in vehicle on Hwy 17
An autopsy will take place on Tuesday in Sudbury after a man was found deceased in a parked vehicle on Highway 17.
On Monday afternoon, OPP were called after a suspicious vehicle was reported to be parked on the south shoulder of Highway 17 in the Township of North Shore near Blind River.
A post-mortem is being done to confirm the identity of the man and cause of death.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.