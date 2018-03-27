Skip to Main Content
OPP investigate after deceased man found in vehicle on Hwy 17

An autopsy will take place on Tuesday in Sudbury after a man was found deceased in a parked vehicle on Highway 17.
OPP are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle along Highway 17. (CBC)

On Monday afternoon, OPP were called after a suspicious vehicle was reported to be parked on the south shoulder of Highway 17 in the Township of North Shore near Blind River.

A post-mortem is being done to confirm the identity of the man and cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

