Timmins Police Service is reminding people that having the "tap feature" enabled on their debit or credit cards can lead to serious theft or fraud, if the cards fall into the wrong hands.

Police issued the warning today after an increase in the amount of thefts being reported.

Kate Cantin with the Timmins police service said they're advising people to call their financial institutions to turn the feature off, if they don't actively use it.

"The feature may make it more convenient for people," Cantin said. "But there's also a risk that goes along with it."

Police are also reminding people to protect their PIN numbers, and not to let others borrow their bank cards.

Many of the country's major banks have security features in place already.

RBC,TD and Scotia limit tap, or flash interac purchases, to $100.