WEATHER

TODAY: Sunshine this morning with increasing cloud. Wawa can expect a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. Chapleau will get rain late this afternoon. Highs from 3 C to 9 C.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Lows near 3 C or 4 C. Along James Bay rain will change to snow with lows from -3 C to -7 C.

TOMORROW: Rain ending then cloudy. Highs from 5 C in Kapuskasing up to 13 C in Elliot Lake. Sudbury's high will be 12 C. Along James Bay skies will clear with highs from -2 C up to 0 C.

NEWS

EVACUATION: More than 500 residents of the Kashechewan First Nation, Ont., have been flown into the town of Kapuskasing due to flooding concerns. A state of emergency was called in the far northern community over the weekend as a precautionary measure. The evacuation occurs every spring due to the First Nation's location on the Albany river's floodplain, along the James Bay coast. Read more.

MENTAL HEALTH: A state of emergency remains in Attawapiskat one year after the community made international headlines over a rise in suicide attempts. Attawapiskat Chief Ignace Gull says the care that's being provided has improved over the past year, but his community still doesn't have a full-time psychologist or psychiatrist. In the meantime, several health organizations are working in Attawapiskat, including medical staff from Sudbury's hospital. Read more.

DRUG IMPAIRED DRIVING: The federal government plans to legalize recreational use of marijuana by the summer of 2018, and that will have an impact on police dealing with impaired drivers. Constable Andrew Hinds with Greater Sudbury Police, says roadside screening can't determine what type of drug a motorist may have taken. He says police will need more drug recognition evaluation officers in the future.

DRUG BUSINESS: Northern Ontario companies trying to get into the marijuana business are hoping years of delays will end with the federal legislation introduced last week. It will make pot legal in this country by Canada Day 2018. Bob Bateman, with the company 682 RX, hopes to grow medical marijuana in a Sudbury industrial park.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

In the Kirkland Lake area Highway 672 is closed from Highway 66 to Highway 101 due to a washout.

On Highway 579 north of Cochrane the Gardiner Ferry is not running.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.