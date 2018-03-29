Pedestrian death trial involving City of Greater Sudbury continues

More witnesses are expected to be called on Thursday as a trial involving the City of Greater Sudbury continues.

The case involves the death of Cecile Paquette, 58. She died in September 2015 on Elgin Street when a grader backed over her in a construction zone.

The city is facing six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Interpaving, the contracting company working on the site at the time of Paquette's death was found guilty for failing to provide a traffic signaller on Wednesday. The company was fined $195,000.

On Wednesday, a ministry inspector and two employees of Interpaving took the stand.

The crown revealed the driving record of grader driver Benoit St. Jean, which showed St. Jean had 40 traffic convictions on his record dating back several decades.

Another Interpaving employee, Ivan McGregor, testified he believed the death could have been prevented if the area had been completely shut down to pedestrians and motorists during the construction.