Sudbury police investigating mischief complaint at Damascus Cafe and Bakery

Greater Sudbury Police say it looks like someone used an Airsoft gun to shoot at the windows of a new bakery in downtown Sudbury last week.

Hussein Qarqouz and his family, Syrian refugees who came to Sudbury in 2015, own the new business

CBC News ·
The windows at the Damascus Cafe and Bakery on Beech Street in Sudbury are peppered with holes, thought by police to be made by the plastic pellets used in Airsoft-type hobby guns. (Erik White )

The Damascus Cafe and Bakery is on Beech Street. 

On Wednesday, police were notified of what appeared to be shots fired at the windows. 

Officers say at this point, they think the shots came from what's more commonly known as a BB gun, which shoots hard plastic pellets.

No one was hurt, but some in the community have been raising questions about why it happened. 

The bakery is owned by a family of Syrian refugees.

Police say they are actively investigating the mischief complaint. 

