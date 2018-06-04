Greater Sudbury Police say it looks like someone used an air gun to shoot at the windows of a new bakery in downtown Sudbury last week.

The Damascus Cafe and Bakery is on Beech Street.

On Wednesday, police were notified of what appeared to be shots fired at the windows.

Officers say at this point, they think the shots came from what's more commonly known as a BB gun, which shoots hard plastic pellets.

No one was hurt, but some in the community have been raising questions about why it happened.

The bakery is owned by a family of Syrian refugees.

Police say they are actively investigating the mischief complaint.