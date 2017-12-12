Mining Giant Vale is putting an 8 hectare parcel of unused land in Garson up for sale, but some people who live in the neighbourhood aren't too happy that construction company Dalron has already made a conditional offer and an application with the city to rezone the land.

The planning committee voted Monday to create 20 lots in a subdivision off O'Neil Street despite concerns from neighbours about drainage, noise and the proximity to baseball fields.

Michael Kirby, who owns the property next to the Vale lands, says the risk of trespassers cutting across his property has become such a bother he wants Dalron, if it goes ahead with construction, to build a six foot high fence around his property.

"Over the years that I have owned this property concerns have been raised by land owners on Parkview Crescent about trespassers on my property," Kirby said in a letter to city hall. "I have tried to address these concerns, including have a gate installed...to limit access to my property."

Kirby also said a nearby pond would be threatened by development, and he expects anyone who takes over the Vale land to also care for the pond's beaver who has taken up residence.

Poor drainage an ongoing concern

Garson's Devon Steeves said poor drainage in the neighbourhood will only be compounded by construction of the proposed 20 lots.

Steeves said a drainage culvert sits at a higher elevation than where the water pools in his yard.

"How about consulting some of the people that have lived in the neighborhood for twenty five years before drafting these ridiculous plans that don't address any of the water conditions?" Steeves asked the planning committee. "Last time I checked that water's not going to run uphill to make it to that storm drain."

Kristi Arnold, speaking for Dalron, said she understands the neighbours concerns.

"I can appreciate them," Arnold said. "When property has been left undeveloped so many years it's tough to see change, it's tough to see development happen. "

But Arnold said even though she's sat through more than a few of these planning meetings listening to concerned neighbours, there's no bad blood.

"We always like to go into a neighborhood on friendly terms," she said. "We look forward to working with them to hopefully resolve some of their [issues.]"

The rezoning application faces its final vote with council in 2018.