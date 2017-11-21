Dalron Construction in Sudbury has received approval by the city's planning committee to move forward with two proposed residential projects.

The projects include a development of 40 units on Auger Avenue as well as units and retirement home guest rooms at the former St. Raphael School site on Dublin Street.

However, neighbours who opposed the six-storey development on Dublin Street showed up at the meeting to express their views.

Kevin Squires says he worries the new building will attract reckless drivers throughout the already-busy and winding neighbourhood.

"It's not like they're gonna stop when they come over the yard and hit the bank and say Oh, we stopped," he said.

"They're gonna hit that drop off, take out my yard, take out my neighbor's yard, everybody's yard."

The proposed projects still need the approval by city council. That vote will take place in the coming weeks.