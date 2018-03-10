For Sudbury's Vera Constantineau, sometimes simply overhearing a line can be a source of inspiration.

Constantineau recently published a book of short stories called Daisy Chained.

She says the stories are all fiction, but some are based on something she overheard.

"I wrote an entire story from one sentence that I heard at a restaurant once," she said.

The sentence she overheard? "Have you heard about Margaret?"

The title of her book, Daisy Chained, is also based on a line she wrote in the novel. In that story, one woman asks another why she doesn't leave a bad relationship. The response was she was 'tied to him with a daisy chain.'

"That line stuck with me for a long, long time," she said.

"It says how fragile a relationship is and it also says how hard it is to leave when a relationship goes south."

Constantineau says she started writing in her late teens when she focused on writing poetry.

"Then I moved into short stories," she said.

"After that I took some poetry courses and then I got a humour column because I entered a contest about something funny and it was taken."

She will be hosting a book signing at Chapters on Saturday, March 10 from 12 to 4pm.