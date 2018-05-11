Old canoe club building now home to Sudbury Cyclists Union
The Sudbury Cyclists Union has moved into the old canoe club on Ramsey Lake.
The group says it will use the new home to store and repair the bikes they plan to give away on trade.
Chair Rachelle Niemela says one of the garage bays at the site on Elizabeth Street will be used to store bikes in various stages of repair. Volunteer bike mechanics will also have room to work and teach.
"We see the opportunity for having some bike repair workshops, having people drop in and say 'Hey I'd like to learn how to repair a bike and I'd like to help you' so we can arrange times when mechanics can be here and show people how to do things," she said.
Volunteer bike mechanic Dave Larson says there are currently 100 bicycles in the space all in various stages of repair.
He likes the location because bike parts are nearby.
"Up until this year a lot of this stuff ended up in somebody's backyard. It was hard to find things and it was kind of a headache for the fellow who had it in his backyard," he said.
"So it's nice to have everything in one place then nobody has to look at it when they out their back window."
Bikes that get fixed up will become part of the group's bike exchange on June 9 at the farmer's market on Elgin Street.
Children who have outgrown their current bike can exchange it for a bigger one.
The Sudbury Cyclists Union was also granted $10,000 from the Health Kids Community Challenge.
Niemela says the group used that money to have bike racks specially made, and to purchase tools and other bike repair equipment.
With files from Angela Gemmill
