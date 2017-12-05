More than $1.8 million dollars is earmarked for cycling infrastructure in six northeastern Ontario communities. Sudbury is getting $1.1 million of that money.

On Tuesday, the province announced communities across the province will be getting money for cycling infrastructure. It says the money is part of Ontario's Climate Change Action Plan and is funded by proceeds from the province's cap on pollution and carbon market.

"Cycling is a convenient and sustainable way to get around and that is why we are committed to building more cycling infrastructure to make it easier for people to bike," Steven Del Duca, the minister of transportation said.

"Our government looks forward to continue working with our partners and the cycling community to ensure we create a safe and integrated cycling network."

The following communities in northeastern Ontario are getting money: