Curious Couture is a Sudbury art exhibit that explores the link between costume and the people who own them.

Three Sudbury designers have gathered to show off fashion that makes them tick: from hot pink pterodactyls to frothy lace hems to gothic Steampunk masks.

Leesa Bringas is showing off her collection of Betsey Johnson items dating back to the seventies and eighties. The iconic American designer, now 76, is known for clothes that show a youthful and flamboyant spirit. Johnson ends all of her fashion shows with a cartwheel on the runway.

Bringas says she remembers reading Seventeen magazine as a teenager and being intrigued by Johnson's designs.

Over the past eight to nine years Bringas has collected Betsey Johnson clothing, and now has items like a silver Lurex mini dress with bell sleeves, that would look at home on one of pop artist Andy Warhol's friends.

"She creates fashion using art, design and popular culture all rolled into one," she said.

Bringas says she often wears her Betsey Johnson lime green and hot pink pterodactyl sweater and leggings from the 80's.

"I was enthralled."

"They just made me happy to look at them and little by little, I collected the random bits and ended up with a collection," Bringas said.

The designs span decades and Bringas says she notices little details that appear on and off over the years, and adds that it gives her a sense of history.

"I love how she re-uses and that it's still fresh and still relevant from the 70s until now."

Also in the exhibit of Curious Couture, you'll encounter some gothic, leather Bob Bassett masks and some frothy Japanese Lolita dresses. All have their own stories.

The exhibit continues until the end of this week at the Open Studio, 93 Cedar Street. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, or by appointment.