CUPE Local 2073 has reached a "tentative settlement" with the Canadian Hearing Society, union officials said in a press release today.

CUPE workers have been on the picket lines since March 6. They represent 227 workers across Ontario, including interpreters, speech language pathologists, counsellors, literacy instructors and audiologists.

Details of the settlement will not be released until the membership has had a chance to review it, the release said. The earliest workers could be back on the job is May 15.

In a statement from CUPE, Stacey Connor, president of Local 2073 said she was pleased with the settlement.

"We have a deal that we can recommend to our members," she said.

"It should not have taken nine weeks, but here we are."