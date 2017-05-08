CUPE Local 2073 has reached a "tentative settlement" with the Canadian Hearing Society, union officials said in a press release today.
CUPE workers have been on the picket lines since March 6. They represent 227 workers across Ontario, including interpreters, speech language pathologists, counsellors, literacy instructors and audiologists.
- 'Shouldn't have to sign to him that he's going to die,' Sudbury man says
- Deaf senior dies 'frightened, alone' in hospital during Canadian Hearing Society strike
Details of the settlement will not be released until the membership has had a chance to review it, the release said. The earliest workers could be back on the job is May 15.
In a statement from CUPE, Stacey Connor, president of Local 2073 said she was pleased with the settlement.
"We have a deal that we can recommend to our members," she said.
"It should not have taken nine weeks, but here we are."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.