When you make your morning smoothie, you likely reach for fresh and frozen fruit, yogurt, milk and maybe a protein powder.

But would you consider adding a spoon of cricket powder?

Eating bugs is a trend that's starting to appear in North America. But a registered dietitian with Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in this area of the world, we're relatively slow to pick up on that trend.

"Southeast Asia, Mexico, Central and South America [and] Africa — many places around the world eat insects on a regular basis," Tammy Cheguis said.

"We are really not the early adopters."

Cheguis said across the country, there are several insect farms that are producing bugs for sale. But, she adds the cost to produce and sell them isn't cheap. At a local store, she said she was able to buy a 100 gram bag of cricket powder for $14.

"These products really are premium products," she said.

The powder can be used in various cooking and baking methods, including smoothies.

Here’s <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcmarkus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcmarkus</a> trying a cricket smoothie made by Public Health Sudbury’s Tammy Cheguis on <a href="https://twitter.com/MorningNorth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MorningNorth</a> this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yum?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yum</a> <a href="https://t.co/0k9mLM5MAh">pic.twitter.com/0k9mLM5MAh</a> —@waub

As for the nutritional value, Cheguis said different bugs yield different results.

"The nutritional content of bugs really varies between different species of bugs, what they're being fed … [and] how they're prepared," she said.

"So there are a variety of things that can affect that nutrient breakdown."

She said cricket powder is high in protein and Vitamin B12.

But, she has a warning for those looking to expand their diets with bugs:

"There is a protein in the shell of shellfish that is also in the shell of bugs," she said.

"There could be a cross-reaction there."