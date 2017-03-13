A two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 killed the driver of a pickup truck as well as his nine-day-old passenger on Friday afternoon.

Police said 32-year-old Christopher Brule from Webbwood and nine-day-old Trystan Brule died after their pickup truck collided with a 10 tonne truck east of Nairn Centre.

A second passenger in the truck remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the 10 tonne truck was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Police are still investigating the crash, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.