An 81-year-old Wahnapitae woman injured in a crash on Highway 17 has died, provincial police said.

Milya Leduc was involved in the collision Sunday afternoon, which closed the highway for about five hours.

OPP said Leduc's Toyota Corolla was pulling onto the highway from a private driveway when it was struck by an eastbound GMC Cutaway van.

Leduc was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said no charges will be laid.