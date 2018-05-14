North Bay Police say a resident is out $13,000 after falling victim to the CRA scam.

Last Friday, the person was contacted by phone by someone claiming to be from the CRA.

Police say the person was told they owed money on their taxes and if they didn't pay, the police would arrest them and they would go to jail.

Police say the person agreed to pay and was told to make deposits totalling $13,000. The payment methods included internet money transfers and iTunes gift cards.

Police say it's important not to feel pressure to act if you get a call like this. They add the CRA doesn't ask for credit card information or payments by prepaid cards.