More than 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific, including over 100 in northeastern Ontario are on strike.

"We're feeling a little heartstruck," said Brian MacDonald, the president of the Teamsters Rail local in Sudbury.

"We were really hoping to get an agreement last night. We were hoping to bargain in good faith and things didn't go that way."

According to Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, union members voted 94.2 per cent to authorize strike action and voted 98.1 per cent to reject CP's final offer last Friday.

About 30 train operators are now walking the picketline in Sudbury, with another 75 in Chapleau.

"The issues vary, the big one being fatigue management," MacDonald said.

Brian MacDonald is with Teamsters Rail in Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC)

"We don't want to be tired anymore. We want to come to work rested."

MacDonald says the union has proposed workers be on call for 12 hour shifts, instead of 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"A lot of times when you don't think you're going to work, the phone rings and you're going to work," he said.

"It's very unexpected. We're just trying to get more of a planned out work schedule."

MacDonald says public safety is an issue with the way on call shifts are currently scheduled.

"It puts everybody at risk," he said. "Not just ourselves, but publicly."

Meanwhile, CP Rail say a tentative deal has been reached with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 360 signalling workers who were also set to walk off the job Tuesday night.

CP Rail says it plans to continue running its freight service during the strike. Via Rail says passenger service between Sudbury and White River will resume Thursday after being cancelled for a day. (Erik White/CBC)

Passenger rail service between Sudbury and White River is cancelled for Wednesday, however Via Rail says the service, known as the Budd Car, will resume Thursday.

In a statement, CP Rail says it will continue to meet with the Teamsters union "in the hopes of reaching an agreement that is in the best interests of the entire CP family, its customers, shareholders and the broader North American economy."