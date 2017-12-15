If you think you've seen a coyote in Sudbury lately, you're not alone.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been fielding some calls about the animals within the city in the Minnow Lake area.

Derrick Luetchford with the ministry says in previous years, the animals have been reported in Garson, Coniston and the south end of the city.

He says there are more sightings in the winter because the coyotes are more visible.

"I think the perception is that they're new to this area, but they've been here for a long time," he said.

"It's just one of those things that, you know leaves are down, they leave tracks in the snow, people are out and about and they can come across a den or just see them foraging."

Derrick Luetchford is a partnership specialist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Luetchford says most of the calls are coming from urban areas.

"We typically don't get a lot of calls from the rural areas, it really is more within the city proper that we tend to get these calls, that people are maybe not used to seeing a coyote," he said.

"Some are alarmed and other people they handle it very well, but most of the calls do seem to come more from the urban areas."

Luetchford says the MNRF is reminding people to put away food that will attract the coyotes.

He says they'll eat bird seed, pet food, garbage and even small mammals like cats and dogs.