A Sudbury court case will proceed next week after a delay, in part because of an eight-year-old Blackberry phone battery.

A former teacher is charged with four counts of committing an indecent act and one count of invitation to sexual touching between September 2010 and September 2011. All of the alleged incidents involved a former student.

This week, the court heard that a Blackberry owned by the complainant could contain video of the alleged incidents. However, a battery could not be found to access the phone.

On Thursday, it was revealed that a battery was located and tested in the phone, but no additional data could be obtained.

Finding the battery for the phone caused delays to the trial during the week. When court started on Thursday, the battery for the phone had not yet arrived in Sudbury.

The crown said it wasn't considering laying additional charges against the accused at this point.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court. The case resumes Monday afternoon.