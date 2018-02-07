North Bay police warning merchants of counterfeit $100 bills marked with Chinese writing

Police in North Bay are advising store owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills which may be circulating in the community.

A tip-off the bills are counterfeit are large Chinese characters printed on both sides of the bill.

Sergeant Richard Dubeau with the North Bay Police Services said it's likely the bills were passed off to merchants under low light or at night time.

"You don't need to be an expert to spot [the bills]," Dubeau said.

"One of the bills was wet and the ink came off, as well."

Dubeau doesn't think the bills are produced locally.

"Why would you put Chinese lettering on a bill in Canada? Somebody is obviously getting their hands on them...to use in a mischievous manner," Dubeau said.

Sources told CBC News that the Chinese characters loosely translate to "Kung Fu practice voucher."

The bills will be turned over to the RCMP, but North Bay police will be continuing the investigation.

In the meantime, Sergeant Dubeau advises business people to take the time to inspect any large bills.

"Don't accept any bill you feel is counterfeit," he advised.

Anyone with information that may assist police with this investigation is asked to call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555.