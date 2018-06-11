New
Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie Police say they have received six complaints over the past two weeks of counterfeit Canadian $100 bills being used.
Police say all bills have the same serial number
Police say the bills have been created using a fake $100 portion with a transparent hologram portion from a Canadian $5 bill.
All the bills have the same serial number "LG03229158" that is taped together at the hologram.
Police encourage business owners to inspect all bills before accepting them.
