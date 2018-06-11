Skip to Main Content
Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Sault Ste. Marie
New

Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie Police say they have received six complaints over the past two weeks of counterfeit Canadian $100 bills being used.

Police say all bills have the same serial number

CBC News ·
Sault Police say the counterfeit $100 bills use the transparent hologram portion from a Canadian $5. (Supplied/Sault Ste. Marie Police)

Sault Ste. Marie Police say they have received six complaints over the past two weeks of counterfeit Canadian $100 bills being used.

Police say the bills have been created using a fake $100 portion with a transparent hologram portion from a Canadian $5 bill.

All the bills have the same serial number "LG03229158" that is taped together at the hologram.

Police encourage business owners to inspect all bills before accepting them.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us