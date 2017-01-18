Some city councillors say they feel they were put in a bad position by a Sudbury healthcare organization Tuesday night.

The City of Lakes Family Health Team asked the finance and administration committee to make their Walden, Val Caron and Chelmsford centres Municipal Capital Facilities, which would lift their property taxes.

The non profit organization made this request because the provincial government will stop paying its property taxes as of March 31. Changes to the deal with the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care eliminated that funding.

Request forces a 'horrible decision'

But many councillors felt they were given an ultimatum on a health issue, something that should be the provincial government's problem.

Ward 10 city councillor Fern Cormier (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Councillor Fern Cormier says there's no indication the centres would shut down immediately if they didn't get the tax break from the city. Which means, he says, the municipal government shouldn't be involved in this issue.

"When it hits our table, it becomes this horrible decision between — the hyperbole goes — shuddering doctors' offices and throwing patients out on the street, or we have to put the burden on the backs of municipal taxpayers for what is supposed to be a provincially funded service," Cormier says.

Putting councillors in a 'bad position'

Although almost all councillors agreed retaining doctors in rural areas was a priority, many thought asking for a tax break — even for a nonprofit organization — was pushing it.

"Now they're saying the ministry's not funding us, we want the city to take over the whole funding," Councillor Robert Kirwan says.

"It's putting us in a bad position because it's going to make us look like we hate doctors, but we don't," he adds.

The tax break would have cost the city around $30,000 for 2017. The finance and administration committee eventually shot down the request.