A proposal from 1381 Paris St. Inc., a private company that includes Dalron as one of the primary owners, will be submitted to the province for funding for a new affordable housing unit in the city's south end.
Last night, Sudbury city council approved staff's recommendation to submit the company's bid to receive provincial funding for low-income units.
If the city's submission is accepted, the company looks to receive just under $3.5 million for the construction.
In a manager's report presented to council, the company said it is targeting "low income seniors" for a 6-storey, 65-unit complex at 1381 Paris Street, which they expect will be ready for occupancy in March, 2018.
But one councillor voiced his displeasure at the decision.
Coun. Mike Jakubo said the proposed apartment unit won't help reduce the current wait list for affordable housing.
"If we are going to be lucky enough to get this money from other levels of government, we should be looking to direct it to where it's mostly needed," Jakubo said.
"So while I can support new dollars for affordable housing, [I'm] just disappointed in the recommendation."
According to the Ontario Non-Profit Housing Organization, in 2016 there were just over 1,000 people on the waiting list for affordable housing in Sudbury.
1381 Paris St. Inc. beat out other offers, one from a Greater Sudbury Housing proposal on Bruce Avenue, and a Capreol bid on Coulson Street.
