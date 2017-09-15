Police have charged 54-year-old Richard Dubeau, a municipal councillor in Timmins, Ont., with corruption.

According to Sault Ste. Marie police, who assisted with the investigation, Dubeau approached a local business in August to solicit a sales transaction that would benefit him personally. In exchange, Dubeau would allegedly provide assistance as a member of municipal council.

Police said Dubeau was charged with one count of corruption of a municipal official.

He will appear in a Timmins court November 7.