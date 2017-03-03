It's a no-brainer for Perry Dellelce.

If he's going to be a major investor in a science fiction flick — it has to be filmed in his hometown of Sudbury.

Dellelce says his love for the Nickel City and his Donovan neighbourhood roots keeps him focused on northern Ontario.

The now financial corporate lawyer in Toronto is a founding member of Wild Media Entertainment. The film company is wrapping up filming their first feature film Grim Trigger in Sudbury.

"It's something I advocated for from the start," says Dellelce. "I would not have invested had [this film] not been shot in Sudbury."

Dellelce's family is here — his wife and her family are from here, and they have a home here.

So when the opportunity to invest in the project came up, Dellelce says he immediately thought of Sudbury. He says he wants to help Sudbury continue its journey away from being simply known as a mining town.

"I think it already is diversified, but this is just another tenet in the long-term goal of becoming a city that's no longer only a mining and natural resource economy," Dellelce said.

Jason Milligan and Anthony Artibello stand in front of one of their many sets for "Grim Trigger." The Wild Media Entertainment CEO and main writer say this set only took nine days to build, and was used to shoot many alien-related scenes. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

French actors easy to find

Anthony Artibello is the main writer for the project, and the company's chief content officer for the company. He says the producers had a bit of a tough time finding local actors who had different ethnic backgrounds. But an advantage of shooting in Sudbury is the abundance of Francophone actors.

"One of our characters is actually from Paris. It turned out that, while the actors were Quebec-speaking French, they were all more than willing to take a look at Parisian French — mimic it, and learn it," Artibello told CBC News.

"So finding the French component was quite easy up here."

The crew shot footage across the city, including underground at Dynamic Earth.

"A large part of the script takes place in an underground, secret government complex," Artibello said.

"Originally, we had this idea it would be somewhere in the states like Nevada. But when we found Dynamic Earth, it was unbelievable, because it offered a tremendous amount of production value. To build something like that would have been very hard to do."

There are no solid plans on how to roll out the film, but producers say Grim Trigger should be on the big screen in 2018.