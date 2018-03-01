There will be an inquest into the 2015 death of Walter George Blight, 72, of Elliot Lake.

The man died after he was injured in a collision on Highway 69, near Killarney in July 2015.

Regional Supervising Coroner for Inquests, Dr David Eden says the five day proceeding will take place in Sudbury starting April 9.

He adds the inquest will look into the circumstances of the death, and focus on issues related to driving safety in the presence of medical and psychiatric illness.

The jury will hear from 11 witnesses, and then make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.