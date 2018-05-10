The delay in identifying the remains of four people in Timmins is due to the coroner's investigation process.

A burned-out vehicle was found April 20th, with the remains of three people inside. The remains of a fourth person were found nearby.

Dr. David Cameron, regional supervising coroner for the North East, says they're still waiting for final scientific test results to officially identify the remains.

He says in this case, the process was extremely delicate work.

"To gather the evidence properly from the vehicle and also extract the bodies out accurately. That's best done in a controlled environment that's dry, with no wind, basically indoors with proper lighting, proper tools and proper experts," Cameron said.

The vehicle and the remains inside it were transported to Toronto for analysis.

"The best way of doing [the coroner's investigation] was to take the entire vehicle to Downsview in Toronto at the Forensic Sciences and Coroner's Complex, where we have a large extraction bay."

Last month, police said they are looking for information on or sightings of four people: Joey Gagnon, 37, Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14. (Supplied/Timmins Police)

Cameron adds that the bay has good lighting, special tools and experts who examined the car wreckage and extracted the bodies.

A coroner's investigation not only properly identifies bodies, but also looks at the circumstances of the death.

"We want scientific evidence of the identification, not just circumstantial evidence. And when there are multiple fatalities it's best practice to have all the decedents identified before concluding the identification of any one of them."

Cameron says the investigation team includes two coroners in Timmins, dentists, a forensic anthropologist and a forensic pathologist.

"I think the team worked really well together."

Cameron says the April 23 van attack in Toronto had nothing to do with the delay in identifying the remains in the Timmins case, as was reported by Timmins Police.

"I can understand why people might think there was a delay because it was a very busy time, as you can imagine, at the complex."

"But in fact the analysis of the car and the extraction of the bodies was going on in parallel with all the other events going on in Toronto."