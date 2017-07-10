Community clubs across Greater Sudbury are feeling the heat from Hydro rates. So much so, that the Copper Cliff Curling Club's board of directors is preparing to say goodbye, since they won't be able to afford operation costs this season.

"I'm sad to see it go," says board president Deb Beitschat, although there's no set date for the closing of the club.

"The people here are great. It's kind of like 'Cheers' — when you walk in the door, everyone says hi to you. I consider us all family."

20 per cent rise in hydro costs over 3 years

The club's problems started with a leaking roof they had to fix a few years ago. To pay for the roof, they decided to make investments that would lower their hydro rates.

"Our floor wasn't level, so we put a sand floor in," says Beitschat. "That makes less water to freeze because it brings the pipes closer to the surface."

The club was actually saving money, until last fall. Unseasonably warm temperatures during ice-making time forced the facility to use more electricity to freeze and maintain the ice.

The location of the Copper Cliff Curling Club doesn't help its situation. Blasts from the mining industry have shifted the ground the ice sits on, causing the crew to pay for repairs like a new floor and a new ceiling. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

The club's Hydro rates are rising, too. The board says their bills have increased by 20 per cent over the last three years. Last season, the board says they paid $40,000 for hydro.

'We just can't get ahead'

Club secretary Cory Fisher says he believes there was no mismanagement of money on the board's part.

"We did our research, we spent money to reduce our usage. We got exactly the results we wanted, and we're still paying more in our hydro bills," Fisher says.

"We're doing everything we can. We're being responsible. We just can't get ahead."

Right now, funds come from bonspiel fees, bar sales, advertising and just over 200 membership fees​.

'Nothing to do in Copper Cliff'

Part of the issue is that curling clubs are aging. Most of the equipment to keep the facility running needs to be replaced.

Jerry Zanuttig, the club's manager and ice technician, has been a member of the club since 1983. He says the chiller —the mechanism that keeps the ice frozen — has a high price tag.

Jerry Zanuttig, the club's ice technician and manager, says this chiller is out of date, and would cost around $50,000 to replace. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

"Our chiller is 25 years old and they will not certify it insurance wise, so that would be a large risk to be taking not only environmentally but to the place itself," Zanuttig says.

​He says he's usually preparing to make the ice in early October, but he doubts the Copper Cliff Curling Club will last that long.

"We lost a legion here not too long ago. It's a CUPE office now," he says. "And now they're going to lose this place. Slowly, but surely, there's going to be nothing to do in Copper Cliff."

Curling clubs keep seniors active

While the board says they've had trouble bringing in younger curlers, Copper Cliff's older adults would need to find another place to stay active, should the club close. Wally Thistle has been a member for 25 years and curls almost every day during the season.

"It keeps me active instead of sitting at home in front of a TV watching Y and R," he says. "My passion is curling, and that's the reason I'd like to see this keep going."

Thibeault advises provincial programs

Energy Minister and Sudbury MPP Thibeault says several curling clubs in Greater Sudbury have reached out to him on this matter. He says one of the best things these facilities can do is apply for Save on Energy programs the province offers. These are meant to lower the price of infrastructure improvements, which eventually lowers hydro rates.

Ontario Energy Minister, Glenn Thibeault. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

Thibeault adds that the Fair Hydro Plan's reduced rates kicked in July 1, leaving groups like the Copper Cliff Curling Club with a 4 per cent decrease in their bills.

"We need to do a better job, as the government, to make sure people know these programs exist," Thibeault told CBC News.

"That's why we've signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Chamber of Commerce to make sure they can get the message out to their members, businesses, communities."