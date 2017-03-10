Greater Sudbury Police aren't releasing any details of charges against staff sergeant John McCormick, but according to a news release sent out by police the matter is being "treated as serious misconduct."
McCormick is facing 12 counts of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.
He made his first appearance before a disciplinary hearing on Friday morning.
The investigation stems from concerns that were brought to Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen in August.
Police said that an experienced, retired senior officer from another police service was brought in to conduct the investigation.
Under the Police Services Act, McCormick has been suspended with pay.
