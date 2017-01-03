A company promoting ice hut rentals near North Bay, Ont., has sparked controversy over a Kijiji advertisement that said status card holders are not welcome.

"It's just a blatant racist statement," said Les Couchi from Nipissing First Nation.

"There's no two ways about it."

The post was uploaded by IceHutRentals.ca earlier this week.

The ad originally stated that status card users will lose their deposits and will "not get the time of day."

'Being as ignorant as you can'

"I've seen lots of stuff in my 60 years of existence on the planet, but nothing as overt as this," Couchi said.

More text from the original Kijiji ad by the company Ice Hut Rentals.

"This is just ... being as ignorant as you can."

Couchi was notified about the Kijiji ad by Tom, whose last name is being withheld because he fears there will be repercussions for speaking out.

Tom, who lives in the North Bay area, found the post while searching for ice hut rentals on Lake Nipissing.

"It just blew me away," Tom said.

"I've never seen anything like that posted before."

'Doesn't own the laws and the lake'

The ad has also caught the attention of avid fisherman Sean Voldock from Renfrew County.

Voldock insists the sentiment in the ad does not reflect Ontario's ice fishing community.

"He [company owner] doesn't own the laws and the lake," Voldock said.

"I don't understand his thinking."

Ice Hut Rentals published an apology on its Facebook page on Tuesday for its "poorly worded Kijiji ad."

'Everyone is welcome at our huts'

The ad has caused a flurry of Facebook activity with many people calling for the company to be shut down or boycotted.

CBC News contacted the company for comment, but did not receive a reply.

An apology was posted on the company's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

"Everyone is welcome at our huts on Sunset Point, Lake Nipissing," the post said.

"We sincerely apologize for any hurt feelings and confusion our poorly worded ad has caused."