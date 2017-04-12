It might not feel like spring yet in Sudbury, but construction has definitely arrived.

Work has begun a little bit early on some of the major road projects around the city, partly because there is an unprecedented $230 million to be spent on infrastructure this year.

"With all that benefit of infrastructure comes the unfortunate reality of 'We got a short construction window," says Greater Sudbury's general manager of infrastructure Tony Cecutti.

"So there's going to be lots of disruption for motorists for the summer. That's a necessary evil."

Construction on the Maley Drive Extension and other major Sudbury road projects have gotten started earlier in the spring than usual. (Erik White/CBC)

Here's a look at where some of the construction hotspots for 2017: