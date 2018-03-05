More lands in the northeast may soon become protected through the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The group buys up private land to protect and maintain the habitat and species living there.

It already owns part of Cockburn Island in the Manitoulin district.

Last week, the federal government announced millions of dollars towards land conservation in its budget, a move the conservancy calls promising.

Nicole Senji with the conservancy says Cockburn Island is a special place.

"There's very few people that live there or even visit there so it has become sort of a hotspot for biodiversity, meaning that there is a lot of species there that have been able to really thrive," she said.

Cockburn Island is located west of Mantioulin Island. (Supplied/Google Maps)

"It's an important stopover and breeding habitat for a lot of songbirds and waterfowl. It supports a wide range of mammals like black bear and moose and the wolf and the coyote that might not have as much space to really thrive as they do on the mainland."

Senyi says the idea is to protect the best ecologically significant areas already in existence.