A police sketch from Sioux Lookout, in northwestern Ontario, has caught the attention of residents in Sudbury.

The sketch was released earlier this week in connection with a sexual assault from March 2016.

OPP say the victim was a 15-year old girl in Sioux Lookout.

Some Sudbury residents are saying on social media that the man in the sketch bears a resemblance to the image of the suspect in an unsolved homicide from 20-years ago.

Sudbury Police have a composite sketch of a suspect in the 1998 murder of Renee Sweeney, 23.

The image on the left was produced using new technology, while the sketch on the right was the original composite of the suspect in the Sweeney murder in 1998. (supplied/Greater Sudbury Police)

The Laurentian University student was stabbed by a man at the adult video store where she worked The case remains unsolved.

A year ago, police used new technology called the Snapshot program to update their original sketch.

Both police forces fielding calls

Sioux Lookout OPP constable Ben Bye says they've received approximately 10 calls about the images.

"We've received some information that the sketch bears a resemblance to one that the Sudbury Police had previously released, and we've been in contact with the Sudbury Police about that," he says.

"I'm hoping it leads to solving both [police cases] with the two sketches being released." say Bye.

Bye adds he is not familiar with the Sudbury incident, but says he hopes the public will continue to phone in tips.

He was unable to say whether it was the same artist who worked on the images.

Kaitlynn Dunn with Sudbury police says they've also fielded calls and had several posts to their Facebook page.

"We are aware of the sketch of their suspect and we are in contact with the OPP," she said in an email to CBC news.

Anyone with information on the Sweeney homicide can call Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 x 2320 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 (TIPS).