If you enjoy gardening and want to share your skills, a local garden network wants to speak with you.
The Sudbury Community Garden Network is looking for volunteers for their seed start program, says Leigh Anne Cecchetto, the project coordinator with the network.
Volunteers would visit schools to teach students how to grow plants from seed and how to care for them.
"I think it's just a fundamental part of life is just knowing where your food comes from," Cecchetto said. "And just being able to grow it on your own to have that empowerment but also for the environment."
Volunteers would learn by shadowing a trained person, Cecchetto said.
"[Volunteers would be] going into the classrooms and just being an extra hand helping the kids, get their soil into cups and picking out the seeds that they like," she said.
"It gets pretty chaotic trying to coordinate a whole bunch of kids in a classroom with soil and seeds."
Eventually, Cecchetto said, the plants will be moved into community gardens in the city.
For more information, visit the Sudbury Community Garden Network's website
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.