If you enjoy gardening and want to share your skills, a local garden network wants to speak with you.

The Sudbury Community Garden Network is looking for volunteers for their seed start program, says Leigh Anne Cecchetto, the project coordinator with the network.

Volunteers would visit schools to teach students how to grow plants from seed and how to care for them.

"I think it's just a fundamental part of life is just knowing where your food comes from," Cecchetto said. "And just being able to grow it on your own to have that empowerment but also for the environment."

Volunteers would learn by shadowing a trained person, Cecchetto said.

"[Volunteers would be] going into the classrooms and just being an extra hand helping the kids, get their soil into cups and picking out the seeds that they like," she said.

"It gets pretty chaotic trying to coordinate a whole bunch of kids in a classroom with soil and seeds."

Eventually, Cecchetto said, the plants will be moved into community gardens in the city.

For more information, visit the Sudbury Community Garden Network's website