Sometimes hope can begin with the smallest of gestures.

Julie Levesque, a stay-at-home mom, started giving out what she calls "comfort kits" to the homeless living on Timmins' streets a little over a year ago.

After seeing a Pinterest post, Levesque began collecting a few simple items, like toothpaste, soap and granola bars.

Now, she gives out 160 of the kits every month in an effort to help Timmins' "hidden homeless"

'Surprising' number of homeless in Timmins

Levesque said the number of people on the streets — in a city of 41,000 — surprised her.

It wasn't until she started giving out the kits she realized there were hundreds of people who didn't have a home.

There is also no full-time shelter in Timmins, Levesque said.

"Women can go to women's shelter, but there's nothing for the men," she said.

"It's very disappointing," she said. "There's so many services available, yet no housing for these people to afford to move into."

"Throw in addictions or mental health issues, and that's one of the reasons why there's [so many homeless] on the streets."

Julie Levesque says the city's homeless have come to recognize her and the van she drives. (Julie Levesque )

Comfort kit donations still needed

Levesque is hoping to ramp up her efforts as the cold weather continues.

Her kits include toiletries along with granola bars, tea bags, bottles of water, socks, mitts, and anything she can assemble through donations. Even the smallest item is appreciated.

"One of the people I met during my outreach walk asked if I had toilet paper," she said. "We take it for granted. But that was the one thing he wanted the most."

Levesque said her weekly walk to distribute the kits brings a feeling of hope.

"They've actually started looking for me on Fridays," Levesque said. "I always try to add something a little different to the kits."

"It's almost like a kid opening their stocking on Christmas morning. It's things they can't afford, most of the time."

If you are interested in helping with the program or donating some items, you can get in touch with Julie through the group's Facebook page.