A collision on Highway 124 north of Parry Sound has claimed the life of 56-year-old David Robb from Ahmic Harbour.

Provincial police said that Robb was travelling northbound on Highway 124 yesterday when a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with Robb's vehicle.

Robb's passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and was also taken to local hospital.

Police say that the investigation continues, and are asking anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 124 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. last night who may have information about the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-746-4225.